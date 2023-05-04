Undercover drug investigation leads to high-speed chase; Graves Co. man arrested

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An undercover drug investigation on Wednesday, May 3 led to a dangerous situation for deputies trying to take a suspect into custody.

According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, detectives identified a Graves Co. man who was selling large quantities of crystal methamphetamine in the area. The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Justin Kyle McClain of Mayfield, Kentucky, had a felony criminal history in both State and U.S. Federal Courts. Detectives planned an undercover meth purchase in a rural area on Shelton Road, located about 4 miles west of Mayfield.

At around 7:15 p.m., McClain arrived in the area to sell one pound of crystal meth to the undercover deputies. Three separate police vehicles attempted to block McClain’s vehicle in an attempt to block his getaway to prevent a vehicle pursuit. McClain, who was in his vehicle, sped up almost striking the three officers. He then managed to escape, and fled in his vehicle, driving at excessively high rates of speed on many back roads, according to the release.

McClain was travelling at such excessive speeds, deputies lost sight of his vehicle several times, according to the release. A trooper with the Kentucky State Police met McClain on KY Hwy 1748 and was able to provide locations of the suspect, sporadically. Both the Hickman and Carlisle Co. Sheriff’s arrived in these areas and joined in the search, according to the release.

The Hickman Co. Sheriff eventually found the vehicle attempting to exit County Road 1129 onto KY Hwy 80 in Carlisle Co., near the Arlington community. The sheriff was able to block the roadway and took McClain into custody. The engine in McClain’s vehicle also blew at this time, according to the release.

McClain was taken to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and charged with trafficking in crystal methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, three counts of first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first degree fleeing or evading, speeding in excess of 100 mph, reckless driving and tampering with physical evidence. Additional charges have been filed in Graves Co. The Kentucky State Police have also filed charges against McClain in both Hickman and Carlisle Counties related to the pursuit in those counties. McClain was later transported to an out-of-county jail facility.

An undercover drug investigation on Wednesday, May 3 led to a dangerous situation for deputies trying to take a suspect into custody. (Graves County Sheriff's Office)

The Graves Co. Sheriff later returned to the scene of the undercover drug sale, and found over one pound of crystal meth in a road ditch on Shelton Road that McClain had thrown from his vehicle immediately after the vehicle pursuit began.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.