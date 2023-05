NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Troopers are on the scene of a deadly crash.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involving a semi and a SUV happened on U.S. 61 at Route P around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 4.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently blocked.

