Taylor Swift fans planning creative ways to watch Nashville concerts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Taylor Swift fans plan to listen to her concerts in Nashville this weekend from a different vantage point.

Fans like Brittany Myatt from Dickson, Tennessee, said they hope to buy last-minute tickets to see the show inside Nissan Stadium.

“That looks like checking Ticketmaster and StubHub and everything every single day ‘till I can find a reasonably priced ticket,” she said.

If not, Myatt - and scores of other fans on social media - said she will try to watch and listen to the concert from the downtown pedestrian bridge.

“I’ve seen the setup,” Myatt said. “She’s got all those screens and everything. It’s gonna be loud. I’m like, I’m sure there’ll be more Swifties out here. I can sing, dance. This will be perfect vantage point for that.”

Kate Guerra, Vice President of Marketing and Communications with the Tennessee Titans, said non-ticketholders should not congregate at the stadium.

“Unfortunately, when people come to the stadium campus that don’t have tickets, it impacts ingress and egress and the safety and experience of ticketholders,” Guerra said in an email to WSMV4.

Metro Nashville Police said there will be officers on the pedestrian bridge. However, unless someone is causing a problem, they can technically stay there.

“I don’t think anyone’s going to cause any trouble,” Myatt said. “I think it’s just going to be people that are not able to spend $1,500 to $2,000 on a single ticket, or, you know, don’t have that financial availability but want to be together and sing and dance.”

According to police, the Korean Veterans Boulevard bridge will close at 10:15 each night. Woodland Street will only allow pedestrians and shuttles.

“I’m not too worried about it,” Myatt said. “I think that PD is prepared for that. I mean, they’ve got to be with everything that’s happening and all the popularity of it. If not, I’ll just keep taking laps, and I’ll be able to hear it. That’s fine with me.”

