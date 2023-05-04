St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announces resignation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced her resignation on Thursday afternoon, May 4.

In a tweet from the circuit attorney’s office Twitter account, Gardner said in a statement that she would be resigning from her position, effective June 1.

The governor and other state leaders responded to the announcement.

Governor Mike Parson said in a statement:

“Our office has officially been notified of the resignation of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, effective June 1, 2023.

“We fully understand the gravity of this situation and approach our duty to appoint a replacement with the utmost seriousness. We will immediately start the replacement process according to the Missouri Constitution and Section 105.050, RSMo.

“We are committed to finding a candidate who represents the community, values public safety, and can help restore faith in the City’s criminal justice system.”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said:

“There is absolutely no reason for the Circuit Attorney to remain in office until June 1st. We remain undeterred with our legal quest to forcibly remove her from office. Every day she remains puts the city of St. Louis in more danger. How many victims will there be between now and June 1st? How many defendants will have their constitutional rights violated? How many cases will continue to go unprosecuted?”

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe also released a statement:

“Kim Gardner’s decision to resign as the St. Louis Circuit Attorney is a major step forward in restoring the rule of law in St. Louis. This is the only decision she has made during her tenure with which I agree.

“Dysfunction in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office, and Kim Gardner’s unwillingness to take violent crime seriously, has hindered St. Louis for years. This resignation is long overdue. Further, Kim Gardner should never run for this office again.

“I was born and raised in St. Louis and I know the opportunities the city can provide. However, economic growth and success cannot take place in a lawless environment. I will continue to work with law enforcement and community leaders to help restore accountability and secure safety and justice for the people of St. Louis.”

Gardner has been under fire, most recently a judge threatened to hold her in contempt of court after no one from her office showed up for a murder case.

