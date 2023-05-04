Heartland Votes

Sikeston DPS investigating shooting, 1 injured

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the back on Thursday afternoon, May 4.
Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the back on Thursday afternoon, May 4.(WSAW)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the back on Thursday afternoon, May 4.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the shooting was discovered around 2:15 p.m.

They said they received multiple calls about a person shot, with the victim in a vehicle on Malone at Southwest Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Sikeston DPS anonymous tip line 573-475-3774 or the non-emergency number 573-471-4711.

