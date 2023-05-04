Heartland Votes

SEMO Vets March to the River scheduled for May 27

By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Vets will hold its March to the River event on Saturday, May 27.

Organizers say the event honors fallen service persons and raises awareness of the true meaning of Memorial Day. Participants are encouraged to share stories of their fallen family members or friends.

It will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. at KC Hall on Spanish Street.

According to the group, transportation will be provided to the park. The march is from the County Park back to the KC Hall where there will be BBQ, beverages and a band.

Proceeds will go to help with local veterans’ needs.

