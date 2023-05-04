Heartland Votes

Reward offer doubled for information in 2020 murder investigation

By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A cash reward offer has been doubled for information in the shooting death of a Murray man nearly three years ago.

The Murry-Calloway County Crimestoppers said they are now offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 36-year-old Delano Bowes.

Bowes was shot and killed in May 2020 in Murray.

Murry-Calloway County Crimestoppers originally offered $2,500 for information and announced on Thursday, May 4, they increased their reward offer to $5,000.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Murry-Calloway County Crimestoppers at 270-753-9500 and leave a message. Tips can also be submitted on Facebook.

