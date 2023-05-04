Registration under way for St. Francis C.A.R.E. ‘Ride to the Sky’

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The second annual Ride to the Sky benefit bike ride for St. Francis C.A.R.E. animal shelter is planned for Saturday morning, May 6 in Carterville, Illinois.

The event will feature five routes of different lengths to accommodate a variety of cycling ability. Routes include 22, 30, 37, 49, and 53 mile options.

The ride starts and ends in Parking Lot A at John A. Logan College in Carterville. There will be a mass start at 9 a.m.

Pre-registration is available online now for a $30 fee here: Ride to the Sky Pre-registration.

On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. Saturday and it will cost $35 to register the morning of the event.

Riders 18 and under can pre-register online for $25.

T-shirts will be available for a reduced price of $15 for the first 50 people to arrive.

All routes will close at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.