Registration under way for St. Francis C.A.R.E. ‘Ride to the Sky’

Charity bike ride Saturday, May 6 will raise funds for the care of shelter pets
Cyclists register for the 2022 'Ride to the Sky' charity bike ride. Last year was the inaugural...
Cyclists register for the 2022 'Ride to the Sky' charity bike ride. Last year was the inaugural event and organizers are hoping to see even more participants in its second ride Saturday, May 6, 2023.(Diane Daugherty | Diane Daugherty)
By Carly O'Keefe
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The second annual Ride to the Sky benefit bike ride for St. Francis C.A.R.E. animal shelter is planned for Saturday morning, May 6 in Carterville, Illinois.

The event will feature five routes of different lengths to accommodate a variety of cycling ability. Routes include 22, 30, 37, 49, and 53 mile options.

The ride starts and ends in Parking Lot A at John A. Logan College in Carterville. There will be a mass start at 9 a.m.

Pre-registration is available online now for a $30 fee here: Ride to the Sky Pre-registration.

On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. Saturday and it will cost $35 to register the morning of the event.

Riders 18 and under can pre-register online for $25.

T-shirts will be available for a reduced price of $15 for the first 50 people to arrive.

All routes will close at 2 p.m.

