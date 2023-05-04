Heartland Votes

Portageville baseball wins Bootheel Conference Tournament Championship 2-1 over South Pemiscot

By Jess Todd
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMPBELL, Mo. (KFVS) - In a “proverbial dogfight” as Portageville head coach Tyler Trover called it, the Bulldogs held off a furious comeback attempt by South Pemiscot for the Boothell Conference Tournament Championship.

After jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Portageville’s Trey Benthal limited almost every chance for South Pemiscot, throwing a complete game.

In the bottom of the sixth, Portageville’s Jayquan Bogan doubled to center field bringing Beau-Hunter Warren around home. South Pemiscot’s relay throw and tag at the plate of Warren was initially in time for the out, but at the very last second the ball popped free of the catcher’s glove.

Portageville extended their lead to 2-0 which proved critical.

South Pemiscot loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh. Then a William McDaniel base hit to left field scored Jimmie Morton, cutting Portageville’s lead to one.

The next batter, with the bases still loaded, Benthal was able to end the game with a strikeout for the title.

Portageville, the No. 2 ranked team in the state in Class 3, improves to 27-2 on the season.

