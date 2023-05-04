‘Not immune’ to violence in the St. Louis region, Metro Transit adding metal detectors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit will be adding metal detectors at random stations after two shootings on MetroLink in April.

In the same announcement, Bi-State Development, which runs Metro Transit, said they’re spending between $500,000 to $750,000 for a larger police presence in the summer months.

Derianna Byers said she tries to simply mind her business when hopping on the metro, and sometimes she witnesses sketchy behavior.

“Sometimes I feel safe, other times I don’t,” said Byers.

When told that some metro stops will be adding metal detectors, she believes she’ll feel safer.

“But it’s going to be an issue. Because multiple people carry weapons, so they’re not going to want to go through no metal detector,” said Byers.

Firearms are banned on the Metro Transit system, but that didn’t stop a shooting last Saturday.

Police said 69-year-old Terry Alexander shot and killed 21-year-old Malachi Brown after both men pulled out their weapons during an altercation at the Maplewood-Manchester station.

“There’s a public safety concern in the region itself, so we’re not immune to that,” said Kevin Scott, General Manager for Security at Bi-State Development.

Scott said those metal detectors, distributed randomly and equitably, will have security staffing at them and you can’t get on unless you don’t have a gun.

Scott said he’s working to ensure this doesn’t turn into long, TSA-style lines like you see at an airport.

“Can’t make sure, but what we’re going to do is try to mitigate that as much as possible; these are just simple walk-through systems,” said Scott.

This all comes as Bi-State was already working on its Secure Platform Plan, which includes updated video surveillance, fencing and metal turnstiles.

Bids for construction on the first phase begin in August on that project; the first phase will involve the Metro East. The last phases are expected to begin in September of 2024.

Scott says all these layers of security are the best practices for the industry, but he can’t guarantee violence doesn’t happen again.

“I can’t stand here today and promise you that we are able to predict when a heat-of-the-moment type engagement might happen,” said Scott.

Time is running out, but the Missouri Senate could still pass a bill allowing for concealed carry holders to have a handgun on the Metro. It’s something Bi-State Development opposes.

“When you’re talking about carrying a firearm in a close-quarter mass transit system, there are a lot of concerns with that,” said Scott.

Scott also said Metro could expand metal detectors to more stations but doesn’t expect it to come to all of them due to potential long lines.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.