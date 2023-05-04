New facility for Pickleball, car storage coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One of the largest planned indoor Pickleball facilities in the Heartland is coming to Cape Girardeau--and will also include a space to store and display automobiles.

According to a press release from Thorngate Holdings, LLC, the development group is set to revitalize the city’s downtown area with its acquisition of the former Thorngate factory building, located at 1515 Independence. The location is set to undergo a major transformation as plans are underway to create two new businesses that will not only revitalize the area, but also attract regional visitors to Cape Girardeau.

Spokesperson Jeff Brune said the development group saw the building and took the opportunity to put both the Pickleball space and the automobile display space in one building instead of two separate facilities, especially since construction costs are high right now.

“We’re going to drive a ton of people in Cape Girardeau that will play in a Pickleball tournament then they’re going to stay in a hotel, they’re going to stay here to eat, they’re going to fill up at the gas station down the street--so it’s going to have an economic impact,” Brune said.

Right now, Brune said the 63,000 square foot facility is projected to have 14 fenced in climate-cooled Pickleball-only courts.

According to the release, the remaining half of the building will be called The Park--the region’s only private, climate-controlled, highly secured, video-monitored facility designed to store and display automobiles. The Park will cater to car enthusiasts who own any type of additional car, including those that have seasonal, collectible, luxury, exotic or classic cars.

Brune added that this service will also include detailing, light maintenance, battery care, transport, assistance with acquiring or selling classic cars, an exclusive member’s lounge and conference room that will overlook the facility, as well as a member’s app.

Both businesses are scheduled to be open by this fall.

