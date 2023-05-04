Heartland Votes

MPD: Child injured after bullet ‘fell from sky,’ striking him in head

By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a child was injured Wednesday evening after an object “fell from the sky,” hitting him in the head. Police would later confirm that the object was a bullet.

The victim was not seriously injured, but it was confirmed the bullet did break his skin.

The incident took place just before 7 p.m. on Michigan Street.

The boy was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

The source of the bullet is unknown.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theft from a dead person.
Investigation underway over theft from dead person in Cape Girardeau
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
On Tuesday, May 2, one juvenile victim died and one suspect was arrested in connection with a...
1 juvenile victim dies, 1 suspect arrested after shooting on Rte. 146 in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.
Incident in Du Quoin ends peacefully.
ISP: Subject of active scene in Du Quoin, Ill. in custody
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting

Latest News

Black River Electric Cooperative crews worked quickly to restore power to at least 667 customers.
Power restored after crash knocks out electricity to hundreds in Wayne County, Mo.
An undercover drug investigation on Wednesday, May 3 led to a dangerous situation for deputies...
Undercover drug investigation leads to high-speed chase; Graves Co. man arrested
One of the largest planned indoor Pickleball facilities in the Heartland is coming to Cape...
New facility for Pickleball, car storage coming to Cape Girardeau
“They’re not trusting me to know my body well enough to do something that I’ve wanted since I...
Missouri’s court battle over gender-affirming care prompts some to seek surgery under deadline
Animal Wellness Action President Wayne Pacelle says horses aren't prioritized enough following...
Calls for change emerge after 4 equine deaths at Churchill Downs in less than a week