MoDOT to improve, replace multiple bridges in southeast Mo.

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced plans to improve or replace multiple bridges in southeast Missouri.

The bridges to be replaced include:

Route B bridge over Drainage Ditch 1 in Butler County. This bridge is located between Route Z and County Road 557

Route B bridge over Ten Mile Creek in Carter County. This bridge is located between U.S. Route 60 and County Road 269

Route AA bridge over Drainage Ditch 1 in Butler County. This bridge is located between County Road 647 and County Road 623

Route AA bridge over Drainage Ditch 10 in Butler County. This bridge is located at the intersection of Route AA and County Road 625

Route Y bridge over Little Indian Creek in Cape Girardeau County. This bridge is located between Route V and County Road 621/607. A signed detour will be in place

Route ZZ bridge over Little Crooked Creek in Bollinger County. This bridge is located west of Glen Allen, Missouri between County Road 807 and County Road 806

Route D bridge over Byrd Creek in Cape Girardeau County. This bridge is located between County Road 459 and County Road 460. A signed detour will be in place

Route P bridge over Drainage Ditch 35 in Stoddard County. This bridge is located between Route Y and the intersection of Route P and County Road 518

Route Z bridge over Drainage Ditch 1 in Scott County. This bridge is located at the intersection of County Road 437 and County Road 439

Two bridges on Route 53 over Drainage Ditch 2 and Lateral Ditch 2 in Dunklin County will be replaced. The bridges are located between County Road 215 and County Road 206

Route H bridge over Lateral Ditch No. 2 in Dunklin County will be replaced. This bridge is located between County Road 206 and County Road 200

Route J bridge over a Drainage Ditch in Dunklin County will be replaced. This bridge is located at the intersection of County Road 107/215 and Route J

Route 62 bridge over Drain Ditch 44 in New Madrid County will be replaced. This bridge is located between Patterson Street in Risco, Missouri and Route 153

The bridges to be improved include:

Route U bridge over the St. Francis River in Butler County will be rehabilitated. This bridge is located between County Road 668 and County Road 681, west of Powe, Missouri

According to MoDOT, construction could begin as early as spring 2024. As construction is underway, the roadways will be closed to traffic.

They say any person affected by these projects may request that a public meeting be held in regard to the proposed improvements.

