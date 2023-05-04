Heartland Votes

Mo. nurse admits to taking leftover fentanyl from hospital

A registered nurse admitted to illegally taking and using fentanyl from the hospital where she...
A registered nurse admitted to illegally taking and using fentanyl from the hospital where she worked.(WCAX)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A registered nurse admitted to illegally taking and using fentanyl from the hospital where she worked.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 35-year-old Lindsey M. Francis pleaded guilty on Thursday, May 4 to one count of unlawfully taking a controlled substance.

The charge is punishable by up to 4 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

Francis is scheduled to be sentenced on August 1.

According to the release, Francis was a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau at the time of the theft. On January 15, 2022 a colleague found a used syringe in a locker room in the hospital’s emergency department.

An investigation revealed that a vial of fentanyl had been tampered with.

When confronted by hospital staff, Francis said that on that day and others since June or July of 2021 she had taken and injected leftover fentanyl due to work and personal stress, according to her plea agreement.

The total amount of fentanyl diverted was determined to be less than 4 grams.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Willis is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police are working to find out who stole from someone who died.
Investigation underway over theft from dead person in Cape Girardeau
Incident in Du Quoin ends peacefully.
ISP: Subject of active scene in Du Quoin, Ill. in custody
Tyrese Tucker, 20, of Ullin, Ill., was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen girl on Rte. 146 in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting

Latest News

Cardinals Kids Clinics will be at Shawnee Park Sports Complex on Tuesday, June 6.
Cardinals Kids Clinics coming to Cape Girardeau
A past look at the Cape Riverfront Market.
Cape Riverfront Market opening day May 6
A Dunklin County man was sentenced 5.5 years in prison for selling seven devices that convert...
Southeast Mo. man sentenced 5.5 years for selling devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced plans to improve or replace multiple...
MoDOT to improve, replace multiple bridges in southeast Mo.