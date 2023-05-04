Mo. nurse admits to taking leftover fentanyl from hospital

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A registered nurse admitted to illegally taking and using fentanyl from the hospital where she worked.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 35-year-old Lindsey M. Francis pleaded guilty on Thursday, May 4 to one count of unlawfully taking a controlled substance.

The charge is punishable by up to 4 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

Francis is scheduled to be sentenced on August 1.

According to the release, Francis was a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau at the time of the theft. On January 15, 2022 a colleague found a used syringe in a locker room in the hospital’s emergency department.

An investigation revealed that a vial of fentanyl had been tampered with.

When confronted by hospital staff, Francis said that on that day and others since June or July of 2021 she had taken and injected leftover fentanyl due to work and personal stress, according to her plea agreement.

The total amount of fentanyl diverted was determined to be less than 4 grams.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Willis is prosecuting the case.

