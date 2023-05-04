Heartland Votes

Mo. Capitol Dome, Law Enforcement Memorial to shine blue for fallen officers

Governor Mike Parson ordered the Capitol Dome and Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial to be lit blue in honor of Missouri’s fallen law enforcement officers.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered the Capitol Dome and Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial to be lit blue in honor of Missouri’s fallen law enforcement officers.

According to the governor’s office, they will be blue from sunset on Friday, May 5 until sunrise on Saturday, May 6.

“Behind every badge is a hero who has sworn to protect and serve, and for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, we will never forget their dedication to making our state a safer place for Missouri families,” Governor Parson said in a news release. “Let us honor these courageous individuals and their families still with us today, as we are forever inspired by their selflessness and commitment to our communities.”

The annual ceremonies honoring fallen officers will be held at the memorial on the grounds of the Capitol overlooking the Missouri River.

The candlelight vigil will be held on May 5 at 8 p.m. and the memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on May 6.

“The 742 officers honored on the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial paid the ultimate price for their decision to serve the public and make our state a safer place to work and raise a family,” Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said in the release. “We are forever indebted to the fallen for their bravery and commitment to public service.”

The names of eight law enforcement and corrections officers who died in the line of duty during 2022 and three recently confirmed past line of duty deaths have been added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor in advance of this year’s ceremonies.

