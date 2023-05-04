Man accused of assaulting Paducah restaurant manager with knife

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of assaulting a restaurant manager with a knife.

David McDonald, 39, of Henderson, Ky., was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, menacing, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Paducah police, on Wednesday, May 3 around 8 p.m., they were dispatched to a restaurant in the 5100 block of Hinkleville Road for a man with a knife.

Officers arrived on scene and talked to a victim, who told them when he tried to fire an employee, the employee pulled out a knife and hit him in the head with the handle. The employee was identified as McDonald.

McDonald also allegedly kicked the victim in the stomach and threatened to return with a gun before leaving the restaurant.

Police say the victim had minor injuries.

Officers found McDonald in a vehicle at a home in the 3900 block of Queensway Drive. When they approached the vehicle, they say they saw McDonald in the vehicle with a knife in his hand.

Officers also found marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

McDonald was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

