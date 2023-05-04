Heartland Votes

Man accused of assaulting Paducah restaurant manager with knife

David McDonald, 39, of Henderson, Ky., was arrested on multiple charges including assault, drug...
David McDonald, 39, of Henderson, Ky., was arrested on multiple charges including assault, drug possession and menacing.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of assaulting a restaurant manager with a knife.

David McDonald, 39, of Henderson, Ky., was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, menacing, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Paducah police, on Wednesday, May 3 around 8 p.m., they were dispatched to a restaurant in the 5100 block of Hinkleville Road for a man with a knife.

Officers arrived on scene and talked to a victim, who told them when he tried to fire an employee, the employee pulled out a knife and hit him in the head with the handle. The employee was identified as McDonald.

McDonald also allegedly kicked the victim in the stomach and threatened to return with a gun before leaving the restaurant.

Police say the victim had minor injuries.

Officers found McDonald in a vehicle at a home in the 3900 block of Queensway Drive. When they approached the vehicle, they say they saw McDonald in the vehicle with a knife in his hand.

Officers also found marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

McDonald was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police are working to find out who stole from someone who died.
Investigation underway over theft from dead person in Cape Girardeau
Incident in Du Quoin ends peacefully.
ISP: Subject of active scene in Du Quoin, Ill. in custody
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Tyrese Tucker, 20, of Ullin, Ill., was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen girl on Rte. 146 in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Latest News

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced her resignation on Thursday afternoon, May 4.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announces resignation
Beshear discussed the State Trade Expansion Program, a partnership aimed at helping small...
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky on economic development and disaster relief
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that left a man injured.
Sikeston DPS investigating shooting that left 1 man injured
Lord Miles - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. suspended from Churchill Downs, Lord Miles scratched from Derby