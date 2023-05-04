Heartland Votes

Legendary Advance Basketball coach Carroll Cookson dies at 88

By Olivia Tock and Todd Richards
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - Legendary Advance Basketball coach, and Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Carroll Cookson died at the age of 88 on Monday, May 1.

Cookson was born December 26, 1934, in Puxico, Missouri. Most people called him coach, but Cookson was also an administrator at several area schools including Advance, East Carter, Twin Rivers and Zalma Schools.

According to his obituary, Cookson also played high school basketball at Puxico under another legendary coach, Arnold Ryan. At the age of 28 and being married with three small children, an opportunity arose for a full scholarship to play basketball at Southern Baptist College in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. So, with younger brother, Ronnie Cookson in tow, Carroll and Ronnie completed two years of college and then were offered additional full scholarships to play basketball at University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas. Cookson was named Mr. Basketball his senior year.

Coach Carroll Cookson dedication (Source: KFVS)
Cookson coached the Advance Basketball team from 1968 to 1981, winning 524 games and two State Championships. His name was also etched on the Advance Basketball court. He also coached in Arkansas and Missouri and accumulated an impressive record of success. Throughout his years of coaching, Cookson received regional, district and conference coach of the year many times. He was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1997 and had received additional honors from both Advance and Puxico Schools. Cookson is also one of the few to have won two state championships as both a player and a coach, according to his obituary.

A visitation for Cookson will be held on Friday, May 5, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Advance, Mo. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 6, at 3 p.m. at the Advance High School Gymnasium in Advance, Mo., with doors opening at 2 p.m. Memorial may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

