GRAPHIC: Paducah man arrested for animal cruelty

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Paducah, Kentucky in connection with an animal cruelty investigation that started in August 2022.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, on August 26, 2022, the Animal Cruelty Investigator with the sheriff’s office responded to a home on Olivet Church Road. The owner of the residence said that Anthony “Mark” West had been evicted from the home but left behind four dogs and one cat. The home was covered in urine, feces, roaches and fleas. Additionally, the residence did not have ventilation or air conditioning during the month of August. It was determined that the animals left behind did not have access to food or water.

An arrest warrant was issued for West for second degree cruelty to animals. Deputies searched for West but were unable to find him.

According to the release, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, deputies with the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a mobile home park on Clarks River Road to respond to a concerned neighbor’s request for deputies to check on a neighbor that had not been seen in recent days.

While conducting the welfare check, deputies could smell a foul odor emanating from the home. Deputies found several dogs inside that appeared to be in poor living conditions with feces covering the floor. According to the release, deputies also found a deceased Chihuahua on the floor, being eaten by other Chihuahuas. No one was located inside the home, but deputies found ten living Chihuahuas and the one deceased Chihuahua inside. The dogs did not have food and their water contained roaches.

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, deputies continued to follow up on the incident at the Clarks River Road residence. They discovered that West was supposed to be caring for the animals. During the investigation, they were able to find West at another location and arrested him pursuant to the prior arrest warrant issued in August 2022. West was charged with an additional 11 counts of second degree cruelty to animals and was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

McCracken Co. Animal Control recovered the Chihuahuas from the Clarks River Road home. Animal Control assisted throughout both investigations.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.