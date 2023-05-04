Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky on economic development and disaster relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on economic development and disaster relief, among other topics.

Beshear discussed the State Trade Expansion Program, a partnership aimed at helping small businesses from the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.

The program is meant to help Kentucky businesses get their

The governor announced that a Kentucky team made up of public and private workers will participate in the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Quality Academy in 2023.

“A good, high-quality job not only lifts up our workers and their families, but it also makes Kentucky businesses more competitive in attracting and retaining talented employees,” said Gov. Beshear. “With all of these exciting job announcements coming in daily, I am excited to see how this program will support this progress and move Kentucky families and businesses forward.”

The governor noted the state’s flood recovery and rebuilding efforts.

FEMA has provided $105.7 million in Individual Assistance grants.

The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund has raised $13.2 million

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.