Heartland Votes

First Alert: Dry, cloudy Thursday ahead of rain

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 5/4
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today is looking dry, but a bit gloomy.

Clouds will be increasing throughout the day, along with increasing temperatures.

Afternoon highs look to reach the mid 70s.

Friday is looking very soggy as a warm front moves through the Heartland.

Heavy rain is likely Friday morning with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

The outlook for severe weather is very low.

Once the front moves north of the region, it will become very warm through the weekend and into next week.

Temperatures will reach the 80s.

A pattern of scattered storms and rain begins on Sunday and looks to last through the middle of next week.

