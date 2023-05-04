Dry Thursday before rainy weekend start

Good morning Heartland. Today looks dry and cool to start off, but we will see warmer temperatures in the afternoon, getting into the 70s. We will see some clouds heading into the region, ahead of rain moving in overnight. Heading into Friday, heavy rain is likely in the morning, with a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

A warm front is also moving into the region, bringing temperatures into the 80s this weekend. Good news, we have warmer mornings ahead. But it does look like precipitation chances and possible thunderstorm chances begin on Sunday night, moving into the work week.

