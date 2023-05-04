Power restored after crash knocks out electricity to hundreds in Wayne County, Mo.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash in Piedmont knocked out power to hundreds in Wayne County early Thursday morning, May 4.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Highway 34, inside Piedmont city limits, at approximately 2 a.m.

It is not clear if there are any injuries.

Black River Electric Cooperative crews worked quickly to restore power to at least 667 customers.

