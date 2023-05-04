Clouds move in late today, rain likely tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying sunshine and warm temperatures however, high clouds will move into the area later today. It will be very pleasant with highs reaching the lower to middle 70s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers likely in our western counties towards morning. Lows will be in the middle 50s.

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms likely, especially across our southern and central counties. Highs will be much cooler, in the lower to middle 60s for most areas.

