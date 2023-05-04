Chase in Cape Girardeau ends near Jonesboro, Ill.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police report a driver led officers on a chase from Cape Girardeau to near Jonesboro, Illinois on Wednesday afternoon, May 3.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, one of their officers attempted to stop a driver known to have warrants for his arrest.

Police said the driver took off driving and officers followed the vehicle into Alexander County, Illinois.

Several other law enforcement agencies joined the multi-county, two-state chase.

Cape Girardeau Police said the driver was taken into custody near Jonesboro.

Formal charges have not been filed at this time.

