Cardinals Kids Clinics coming to Cape Girardeau
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals Kids Clinics will be at Shawnee Park Sports Complex on Tuesday, June 6.
According to a release from the team, children ages 7-13 can learn baseball fundamentals through small-group instruction taught by alumni Scott Terry, Neil Fiala, Lonnie Maclin, Danny Cox, Greg Matthews, John Costello and Pat Perry.
Each camper will get a Cardinals t-shirt and hat, a voucher for two game tickets to selected home games this year, a goodie bag and autographed baseball cards signed by alumni instructors.
