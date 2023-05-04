Cardinals Kids Clinics coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals Kids Clinics will be at Shawnee Park Sports Complex on Tuesday, June 6.

Click here for more information on how to register.

According to a release from the team, children ages 7-13 can learn baseball fundamentals through small-group instruction taught by alumni Scott Terry, Neil Fiala, Lonnie Maclin, Danny Cox, Greg Matthews, John Costello and Pat Perry.

Each camper will get a Cardinals t-shirt and hat, a voucher for two game tickets to selected home games this year, a goodie bag and autographed baseball cards signed by alumni instructors.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.