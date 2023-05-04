Cardinals announce 2023 Hall of Fame Class

Heartland Votes

The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 2023 Hall of Fame Class Wednesday night before their...
By Todd Richards
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 2023 Hall of Fame Class Wednesday night before their game with the Los Angeles Angels.

The list includes World Series MVP David Freese, two time World Series winning pitcher Max Lanier and former Cardinals player, coach and current Cardinals minor league instructor Jose Oquendo.

An enshrinement ceremony will be held Sunday, August 20.

