Brady Barke named vice president for intercollegiate athletics at Southeast Missouri State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has named Brady Barke as the vice president for intercollegiate athletics.

“Southeast Athletics operates like any other division within the University,” Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas said, “so the vice president title both better aligns with our own organization structure and mirrors a change we see in other athletic departments nationally. It also allows for procedural changes to create better efficiencies with processes like hiring approvals.”

Vargas said the change better reflects the position and role.

Barke was named director of athletics in 2016.

“There is something special happening at SEMO,” Barke said. “It is a privilege to work alongside dedicated coaches, staff and student-athletes. This is an exciting time for us, and we’re committed to building on our successes.”

The new role goes into effect immediately.

