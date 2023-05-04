Bike to Work & School Day coming up in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Friday, May 5, the City of Cape Girardeau is inviting the public to meet at Arena Park tennis courts for breakfast, biking tips and safety for Bike to Work and School Day.

Breakfast starts at 6:15 a.m., and the ride starts at 6:45 a.m.

The event is sponsored by Saint Francis Healthcare System, Parks & Recreation Foundation, Cape Girardeau Police Department, CycleWerx, Cape Bicycle, My Daddy’s Cheesecake and Cape Girardeau Police Department.

You can register your school or work by calling Christine Jaegers at 573.339.6604 or email at cjaegers@cityofcape.org

