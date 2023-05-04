Heartland Votes

Assistant Circuit Attorney in Kim Gardner’s Office Killed in I-270 crash

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis Assistant Circuit Attorney with Kim Gardener’s office was killed in a crash Wednesday evening.

James Heitman, 32, was involved in the fatal crash with several other vehicles around 5 p.m. on Interstate 270. News 4 obtained the fatal crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the current employee list from the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner released the following statement Thursday morning:

“I’m shocked and saddened to announce that one of our dedicated ACA’s, Mr. James Heitman, died in a car accident last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his CAO family at this tragic time.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed traffic was stopped or slowed, and Heitman was not able to slow down or stop in time, hitting the existing traffic. Three vehicles in this crash caught fire. Troopers said Heitman was not wearing a seatbelt.

Heitman had been with the Attorney’s Office since June 2020. His position was handling general felonies.

