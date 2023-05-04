Heartland Votes

2 recovering from injuries after an SUV crashed into Panera in Springfield, Mo., in April

The property owner is working on getting an engineer to review the building according to the city
Driver of SUV crashes into Panera restaurant.
Driver of SUV crashes into Panera restaurant.(ky3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are recovering from injuries after an SUV crashed into a Panera restaurant in Springfield nearly a week ago.

Police said the SUV was traveling south on National and tried to turn on Elm when it hit the building. It happened during the afternoon hours when the restaurant had customers.

One customer escaped injury, then helped those injured.

“I heard someone screaming, and I thought someone died,” said Carlos Guzman, who was in the building. ”I think she broke a leg, and there was another girl, and her face was all cut up.”

Carlos Guzman visits the spot weekly with his bible study group and is now counting his blessings.

”The table that we usually sit in is right where the SUV went through.” said Guzman.

Springfield police are investigating what led up to the crash. Investigators say the driver suffered no injuries.

KY3 asked the city about the structural sound of the building. It says the property owner is working on getting an engineer to review the structure. The city says luckily, the crash seems to have avoided any significant structures.

Panera management did not say what employees will do while repairs are being made. They say the building will be closed for the foreseeable future.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

