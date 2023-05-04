2 injured in head-on vehicle collision on Brookport Bridge

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A head-on collision on the Brookport Bridge caused a roadway closure that sent two people to the hospital on Wednesday, May 3.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a passenger car, driven by Zachary Tomkinson with Shannon Tomkinson as a passenger, both of Brookport, Illinois, was traveling north on the Brookport Bridge. A minivan, driven by Kennedy Shelbourne of Paducah, Kentucky, was traveling south on the Brookport Bridge. Shelbourne’s vehicle crossed the center line and, due to the narrow width of the bridge, Zachary Tomkinson’s vehicle had nowhere to go to avoid a collision.

The driver’s side front of Shelbourne’s vehicle struck the driver’s side front of Zachary Tomkinson’s vehicle, completely disabling and entangling the driver’s side front quarter panels of both vehicles. The airbags deployed in both vehicles, according to the release.

Zachary Tomkinson and Shannon Tomkinson were transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision.

The roadway was shut down for approximately 1 hour during the investigation and clearance of this collision. The bridge was inspected by representatives of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet prior to reopening the roadway.

