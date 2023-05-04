Heartland Votes

2 arrested at Paducah hotel in connection with drug investigation

Shayla Harper and Christopher Lester were arrested at a Paducah hotel in connection with a drug investigation.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman were arrested at a Paducah hotel in connection with a drug investigation.

Shayla Harper, 25, of Murray, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance - fentanyl, possession of a second-degree-controlled substance - hallucinogen (mushrooms), possession of a synthetic drug, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher L. Lester, 32, was arrested on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance - fentanyl, possession of a second-degree-controlled substance - hallucinogen (mushrooms), possession of a synthetic drug, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, May 4 around 9 a.m., detectives executed a search warrant at a hotel in the 5000 block of Cairo Road in Paducah.

Detectives found Harper, Lester and a small child inside the room. They say Lester was found inside the bathroom where detectives also found a glass smoking pipe and a plastic baggy in the toilet.

During a search of the hotel room, detectives found 39 fentanyl pills, hallucinogenic mushrooms, synthetic marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia and $4,158 in cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

Detectives say they also found suspected fentanyl powder in plain view in areas easily accessible to the small child.

Harper and Lester were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Detectives contacted child protective services and the child was released to a family member.

