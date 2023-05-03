What to do if caught driving in dust storm, other hazardous conditions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Would you know what to do if you drove into a dust cloud?

It’s a question many drivers are asking after this week’s deadly crashes on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County, Illinois. Winds stirred up dust from farm fields that engulfed the busy stretch of interstate in a matter of minutes. At least seven people were killed and almost 40 people were injured as vehicles slammed into others as visibility became non-existent.

Be it dust, fog or rain, Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department says drivers should use extra precautions when they encounter hazardous road conditions.

“Slow down, turn your hazards on, make sure your headlights are on, and proceed through it if at all possible,” said Newton. “Don’t stop in the middle of the roadway, that’s where a lot of accidents come into play . Whenever people stop in the roadway then someone comes behind them and rear ends them.”

If you can’t make it through the hazard, Newton says you should pull off on to the right side of the road as far as possible and make sure you’re paying attention to the traffic around you.

