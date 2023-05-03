Heartland Votes

What to do if caught driving in dust storm, other hazardous conditions

Would you know what to do if you drove into a dust cloud?
Would you know what to do if you drove into a dust cloud?(KCBD)
By Heartland News
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Would you know what to do if you drove into a dust cloud?

It’s a question many drivers are asking after this week’s deadly crashes on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County, Illinois. Winds stirred up dust from farm fields that engulfed the busy stretch of interstate in a matter of minutes. At least seven people were killed and almost 40 people were injured as vehicles slammed into others as visibility became non-existent.

Be it dust, fog or rain, Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department says drivers should use extra precautions when they encounter hazardous road conditions.

“Slow down, turn your hazards on, make sure your headlights are on, and proceed through it if at all possible,” said Newton. “Don’t stop in the middle of the roadway, that’s where a lot of accidents come into play . Whenever people stop in the roadway then someone comes behind them and rear ends them.”

If you can’t make it through the hazard, Newton says you should pull off on to the right side of the road as far as possible and make sure you’re paying attention to the traffic around you.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police investigate an incident in the area of S. Park and William Street in Cape...
Stabbing investigation underway in Cape Girardeau; suspect in custody
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Majority of vehicles involved, stranded in I-55 crash that killed 7 to be released Wednesday
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Autopsy: Stab wounds to heart, lungs killed Cash App founder

Latest News

Captain Ivan LaGrand passed away on December 1, 2021 after a brief battle with COVID-19.
Memorial ceremony to be held to honor former Cape Girardeau Fire Captain
I-24 reopened following crash in McCracken County
I-24 reopened following crash in McCracken County
Florida man arrested after crash injures woman at Brookport Bridge
Florida man arrested after crash injures woman at Brookport Bridge
Du Quoin State Fair announces 2023 Grandstand lineup
Du Quoin State Fair announces 2023 Grandstand lineup