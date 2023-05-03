Water main installation project in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A section of North 21st Street in Paducah will be closed for two days to install a new water main crossing the roadway.

The work is expected to begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9 and will last until the afternoon of Thursday, May 11. Clay Street to Madison Street will be closed with local access to residents will be maintained. However, traffic will be required to find an alternate route.

The project is part of the Harrison Street Water Main Replacement Project. For any questions, you can contact Paducah Water Engineering Manager Jacob Northington by calling 270-444-5560 or sending an email to jnorthington@pwwky.com.

