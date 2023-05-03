Heartland Votes

Water main installation project in Paducah

A section of North 21st Street in Paducah will be closed for two days to install a new water...
A section of North 21st Street in Paducah will be closed for two days to install a new water main crossing the roadway.(WILX)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A section of North 21st Street in Paducah will be closed for two days to install a new water main crossing the roadway.

The work is expected to begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9 and will last until the afternoon of Thursday, May 11. Clay Street to Madison Street will be closed with local access to residents will be maintained. However, traffic will be required to find an alternate route.

The project is part of the Harrison Street Water Main Replacement Project. For any questions, you can contact Paducah Water Engineering Manager Jacob Northington by calling 270-444-5560 or sending an email to jnorthington@pwwky.com.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police investigate an incident in the area of S. Park and William Street in Cape...
Stabbing investigation underway in Cape Girardeau; suspect in custody
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Majority of vehicles involved, stranded in I-55 crash that killed 7 to be released Wednesday
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Autopsy: Stab wounds to heart, lungs killed Cash App founder

Latest News

When a customer service employee at the company retired, Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Hicks,...
Kennett electric company helping address language barrier with customers
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are inviting Kentuckians to lend...
Gov. Beshear and First Lady invite artists to contribute to Team Kentucky Gallery
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced that his Everybody Counts career and education...
Gov. Beshear announces Signing Day for Everybody Counts initiative
On April 18, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. Lorimier...
Investigation underway over theft from dead person in Cape Girardeau