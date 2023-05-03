Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort hosts weekly job fairs to hire new team members

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - If you are looking for work, a casino resort set to open soon in Carterville, Illinois could deal you in.

The Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort is looking to add between 100 and 200 people to their team, with jobs ranging from table dealers, to food and beverage and more.

“We’re here, we’re here for a long time and this is a great career to get into,” said General Manager for Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort Craig Levesque.

The casino resort is hosting job fairs every Monday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walker’s Bluff General Store

“We’re excited about the fact that our job fair, every week we get more and more candidates and more and more people show up,” Levesque said.

He added that the biggest areas of need right now are in food and beverage, hotel housekeeping and environmental services on the casino floor.

The Director of Food and Beverage Hope Pena said they could use some cooks, servers and front of the house staff in the restaurants.

“We’re doing everything to go to the colleges--we’ve been speaking with a lot of the places like Rend Lake College where they have all of their students going to the culinary classes there--and just speaking with them, telling them what a great opportunity that we want to offer their students,” Pena said.

One of the unique positions the casino resort is still looking to hire is table dealers. Whomever is selected for this position will learn table games such as roulette, craps and blackjack.

The Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort is offering a dealer school every week.

“It starts every Monday and anybody can come right in and start learning how to deal,” Levesque said. “We’ve been doing this now for a few months and the most exciting part is when I see them on the craps table or dealing those blackjack cards--they look like true dealers right out of Las Vegas. They know their stuff, they’re ready.”

Leaders with the casino said they’re expecting to open sometime in the late spring or early summer.

More information about open positions can be found on their website.

