A very nice afternoon for the Heartland

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures this afternoon. Winds will be gusting at times up to 20MPH but this is much less than what we have seen the past few days. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

For this evening we will see clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will fall through the 50s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 40s.

Thursday we will see increasing clouds as well as increasing temperatures. Highs Thursday afternoon will reach the middle 70s.

