Traffic Alert: Temporary lane closure on I-24 near Exit 16 due to collision

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office are currently at the scene of a collision on I-24 by Exit 16 on the westbound side.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, traffic in the westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.