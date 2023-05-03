Heartland Votes

Traffic Alert: Temporary lane closure on I-24 near Exit 16 due to collision

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office are currently at the scene of a collision...
Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office are currently at the scene of a collision on I-24 by Exit 16 on the westbound side. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office are currently at the scene of a collision on I-24 by Exit 16 on the westbound side.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, traffic in the westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

