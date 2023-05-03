Sheryl Crow to be inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KFVS) - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its 2023 inductees, which includes Kennett, Missouri native Sheryl Crow.

Crow is one of seven to be inducted in the performer category.

She joins Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.

LL Cool J, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee, made the announcement in a video on Wednesday, May 3.

Other Class of 2023 inductees include DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin and Don Cornelius.

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation on the Hall of Fame’s website. “We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”

The class will be inducted on November 3 in a ceremony in New York, and then return to Cleveland in 2024.

