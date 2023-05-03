Prosecutors decline to file charges on the basis of self-defense in Cape Girardeau stabbing case

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are actively investigating a stabbing on William Street that took place on May 2.

Cape Girardeau Police spokesman Patrolman Bobby Newton confirms one male subject was injured in the stabbing around 12:45 p.m., which occurred in the area of South Park and William Street.

A male suspect was taken into custody, but no name has been released.

According to Newton, police were already in the area when the stabbing occurred and called in the incident themselves, responding immediately.

Newton said the suspect was on a bicycle and the victim was walking in the area when he was stabbed. The victim had what appeared to be an apparent stab wound to the neck.

Officers interviewed multiple witnesses and viewed video of the altercation. Based on the evidence, the Prosecutor’s Office has determined that the altercation between the suspect and the victim led to a lawful use of self-defense and has declined to file charges at this time. The detained individual was released based on this determination.

Both westbound lanes of William Street were shutdown from South West End Boulevard to South Henderson Avenue as police investigated.

Photos from the scene, taken by Roger Seay, showed a group of officers congregated near a downed bicycle.

Investigation ongoing (KFVS)

