Heartland Votes

Patrick Mahomes to call ‘Riders Up!’ at 149th Kentucky Derby this weekend

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From NFL MVP to Super Bowl champion, a member of the TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2023 list and announced again as a prominent charity golf tournament competitor, 2023 has been a year for the books for Patrick Mahomes.

And the year is just four months old!

The Kentucky Derby has revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback will call “Riders Up!” for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, taking place Saturday, May 6, at Churchill Downs.

The Kentucky Derby starts at 5:57 p.m. More information can be found here.

