One person arrested after fight leads to death in Metropolis

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is charged with murder following a fight at a local truck stop that led to a man’s death.

According to the Metropolis Police Department, 36-year-old Jonathan Riley was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder.

The incident occurred at 10:40 p.m. at Acee’s Truck Stop located at 105 E. 5th Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the victim was laying on the floor of the gaming room.

Surveillance footage showed that the victim had been pepper-sprayed and knocked to the ground.

Riley is accused of choking and putting his knee and body weight on the victim’s neck.

Police implemented first aid.

He was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m.

Riley has been lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.

The name of the victim is not being released until next of kin is notified.

