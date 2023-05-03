Murray State University’s Graphic Design program ranked 1st in Kentucky

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graphic Design program, housed in Murray State University’s Department of Art & Design, is ranked 1st in the state of Kentucky for 2023.

According to a release from the university, the program was also ranked in the Top 25 in the South by the Animation Career Review (ACR), a major online resource for people aspiring for careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art and related fields. ACR considers every degree-granting school of which they are aware, with the exception of two-year community colleges, when ranking programs.

Graphic design program rankings consider over 700 colleges and are ranked on the following criteria in no particular order: academic reputation, admission selectivity, depth and breadth of the program, value as it relates to tuition and indebtedness and employment data, according to the release.

Senior Graphic Design major Jesús Gallegos Moreno from Durango, Mexico, said he has found the artistic challenge and high expectations of the program to be rewarding.

“In graphic design, I was just enraptured by the atmosphere,” said Gallegos Moreno. “I thought I would easily finish and outdo the assignments and my classmates, but I couldn’t at all, and I loved that. The program pushed my comfort zone and made me explore more 3D and 2D physical works which will give me the skills to edge in my future in the graphic design world.”

The Chair of the Department of Art & Design at the university Chris Lavery said the students are prepared through a blend of coursework that involves design, studio art and art history courses. Lavery praised Professor of Art and Coordinator of the program Jim Bryant and Assistant Professor of Graphic Design Scott Cook for their dedication to the program.

“Jim and Scott are extremely dedicated to fostering successful student learning environments coupled with delivering skill sets that are relevant to the contemporary design workplace,” Lavery said. “We look at our design program as an integral component of the overall department and each student benefits from the hybridization we champion our students to partake in. A student who graduates from the Department of Art & Design is truly graduating with a future career, filled with opportunities to interact in the field of art and design.”

Visit this website to view the complete list of top-ranked graphic design program schools in the state of Kentucky.

Visit this website to view the top 25 graphic design program colleges and schools in the South.

