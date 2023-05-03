Heartland Votes

Memorial ceremony to be held to honor former Cape Girardeau Fire Captain

Captain Ivan LaGrand passed away on December 1, 2021 after a brief battle with COVID-19.
Captain Ivan LaGrand passed away on December 1, 2021 after a brief battle with COVID-19.(Cape Girardeau Fire Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The public is invited to join the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Jackson Fire Rescue as they honor a fallen hero.

They will be holding a brick dedication ceremony for Cape Girardeau Fire Department Captain Ivan LaGrand on Thursday, May 4.

LaGrand passed away in December 2021 after a brief battle with COVID-19.

The ceremony to honor him will take place at 10 a.m. at the Jackson Fire Rescue 9/11 memorial.

It will begin with the presentation of colors by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department Honor Guard.

The 9/11 memorial is located on the 500 block of Hope Street in Jackson.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police investigate an incident in the area of S. Park and William Street in Cape...
Stabbing investigation underway in Cape Girardeau; suspect in custody
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Majority of vehicles involved, stranded in I-55 crash that killed 7 to be released Wednesday
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Autopsy: Stab wounds to heart, lungs killed Cash App founder

Latest News

Would you know what to do if you drove into a dust cloud?
What to do if caught driving in dust storm, other hazardous conditions
I-24 reopened following crash in McCracken County
I-24 reopened following crash in McCracken County
Florida man arrested after crash injures woman at Brookport Bridge
Florida man arrested after crash injures woman at Brookport Bridge
Du Quoin State Fair announces 2023 Grandstand lineup
Du Quoin State Fair announces 2023 Grandstand lineup