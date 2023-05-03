Memorial ceremony to be held to honor former Cape Girardeau Fire Captain
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The public is invited to join the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Jackson Fire Rescue as they honor a fallen hero.
They will be holding a brick dedication ceremony for Cape Girardeau Fire Department Captain Ivan LaGrand on Thursday, May 4.
LaGrand passed away in December 2021 after a brief battle with COVID-19.
The ceremony to honor him will take place at 10 a.m. at the Jackson Fire Rescue 9/11 memorial.
It will begin with the presentation of colors by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department Honor Guard.
The 9/11 memorial is located on the 500 block of Hope Street in Jackson.
