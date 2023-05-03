Heartland Votes

Local mom shares her battles with post partum depression

May 3 is World Maternal Mental Health Day and raising awareness for mental health disorders...
May 3 is World Maternal Mental Health Day and raising awareness for mental health disorders that women experience during and after pregnancy is top of mind today.(Breanna Harris)
By Breanna Harris
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - May 3 is World Maternal Mental Health Day and raising awareness for mental health disorders that women experience during and after pregnancy is top of mind today.

Heaven Taylor, a local mom who battled post partum depression, is sharing her story.

”I felt so alone and desperate like I just felt like I was drowning,” said Taylor.

After Taylor gave birth to her daughter Kehlani, she noticed a change in her mood. But she didn’t quite understand the feelings she was experiencing.

“I didn’t really notice that I was falling into it, I didn’t realize until I actually almost did physically hurt my own daughter. I was really out of control I didn’t really know how to control everything, and it was just new to me, so I guess it kind of it kind of made me angry,” said Taylor.

According to the CDC, approximately 1 in 10 women will experience postpartum depression after giving birth. Kim Sellers, executive director at Birthright said she wants other moms in the area to know they’re not alone.

“We want them to know that it is normal there’s nothing wrong with because you’re suffering from post-partum depression. If we notice that the mom is struggling with some emotional stuff we’re here to support and to love her and for her to come in and talk,” Sellers said.

Sellers said that waiting doesn’t mean you can’t get help.

“Sometimes there’s such a stigma put on going and getting help that that makes you a bad person and a bad mom and that’s absolutely not right at all its not true you want to be the best momma you can be,” Sellers said.

Taylor gives one piece of advice for other moms who are experiencing post-partum depression.

“Talk to somebody because you’re not alone, we all go through it and its okay it’s okay don’t feel bad about it, it doesn’t make you a bad mom it doesn’t make you any less,” Taylor said.

If you or someone you know is dealing with post partum depression, Birthright recommends to talk with someone. You can reach out to Birthright or just start with your doctor.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police investigate an incident in the area of S. Park and William Street in Cape...
Prosecutors decline to file charges on the basis of self-defense in Cape Girardeau stabbing case
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Majority of vehicles involved, stranded in I-55 crash that killed 7 to be released Wednesday
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Autopsy: Stab wounds to heart, lungs killed Cash App founder

Latest News

Illinois State Police District 10 Troopers and the Du Quoin Police Department are currently...
ISP working with Du Quoin police on active scene on S. Maple St.
On Tuesday, May 2, one juvenile victim died and one suspect was arrested in connection with a...
1 juvenile victim dies, 1 suspect arrested after shooting on Rte. 146 in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.
The incident occurred at 10:40 p.m. at Acee’s Truck Stop located at 105 E. 5th Street.
One person arrested after fight leads to death in Metropolis
Two juvenile suspects are in custody and one adult suspect is charged in connection with a...
2 juvenile suspects in custody, 1 adult suspect charged after shooting in Paducah