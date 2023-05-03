Local mom shares her battles with post partum depression

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - May 3 is World Maternal Mental Health Day and raising awareness for mental health disorders that women experience during and after pregnancy is top of mind today.

Heaven Taylor, a local mom who battled post partum depression, is sharing her story.

”I felt so alone and desperate like I just felt like I was drowning,” said Taylor.

After Taylor gave birth to her daughter Kehlani, she noticed a change in her mood. But she didn’t quite understand the feelings she was experiencing.

“I didn’t really notice that I was falling into it, I didn’t realize until I actually almost did physically hurt my own daughter. I was really out of control I didn’t really know how to control everything, and it was just new to me, so I guess it kind of it kind of made me angry,” said Taylor.

According to the CDC, approximately 1 in 10 women will experience postpartum depression after giving birth. Kim Sellers, executive director at Birthright said she wants other moms in the area to know they’re not alone.

“We want them to know that it is normal there’s nothing wrong with because you’re suffering from post-partum depression. If we notice that the mom is struggling with some emotional stuff we’re here to support and to love her and for her to come in and talk,” Sellers said.

Sellers said that waiting doesn’t mean you can’t get help.

“Sometimes there’s such a stigma put on going and getting help that that makes you a bad person and a bad mom and that’s absolutely not right at all its not true you want to be the best momma you can be,” Sellers said.

Taylor gives one piece of advice for other moms who are experiencing post-partum depression.

“Talk to somebody because you’re not alone, we all go through it and its okay it’s okay don’t feel bad about it, it doesn’t make you a bad mom it doesn’t make you any less,” Taylor said.

If you or someone you know is dealing with post partum depression, Birthright recommends to talk with someone. You can reach out to Birthright or just start with your doctor.

