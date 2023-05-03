Kennett makes next step to bring hospital

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The city of Kennett has taken a major step in bringing a hospital back.

It has been nearly five years since Kennett lost the Twins Regional Medical Center.

Two groups have owned the hospital property and a Certificate of Need that is required to build a hospital.

On Monday, May 1, the city rejected extending the Certificate of Need to Billionaires, the company that owned the certificate of need.

City councilman Bill Palmer said it was just the first step.

“By denying the certificate of need that enabled us to go be more aggressive with recruiting other companies from outside,” he said.

Velma Dority, who was born in that hospital and lives in the town, worries about being without a hospital in the area.

“My mother just had a kidney transplant so if something happens there’s nothing close enough to get her to a hospital,” she said.

The city said its decision allows it to bring in and speak with companies who are serious about building a hospital and bringing a life-saving service.

“We need to find an operator, find out what their needs may be, build their structure to their needs and open a hospital for our community,” Mayor Jake Crafton said.

A hospital committee is working to find another company and the head of the committee said a company is already interested.

The city said it would explore every option available, something the residents are ready to see.

“I’m hoping that they can really you know find a great company to buy the hospital and rebuild and help the community again you know,” Dority said.

Both the city councilman and the mayor said the current building is not sustainable so if that new hospital is built it will have to go to a new place.

