ISP working with Du Quoin police on active scene on S. Maple St.

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police District 10 Troopers and the Du Quoin Police Department are currently working on an active scene.

According to the ISP, troopers were dispatched to an incident around 1:52 p.m. on S. Maple Street in Du Quoin, Illinois for a report of a subject with a gun barricaded in a building. ISP and local law enforcement officers are currently working towards a peaceful resolution. This is still an active scene that is contained with no current threat to public safety.

The scene is still active and ISP urges the public to stay out of the immediate area. No further information is available at this time.

Our News Team is also on the scene, and will provide updated information once it is available.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.