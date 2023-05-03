Investigation underway over theft from dead person in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a theft.

On April 18, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. Lorimier Street to check on a subject.

That person was found deceased.

The Cape Girardeau County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

Later, it was determined that a theft had occurred on scene.

An investigation was initiated and is ongoing.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has been eliminated as suspects.

