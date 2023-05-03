Heartland Votes

Investigation underway over theft from dead person in Cape Girardeau

On April 18, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. Lorimier Street to check on a subject.
On April 18, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. Lorimier Street to check on a subject.(file)
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a theft.

On April 18, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. Lorimier Street to check on a subject.

That person was found deceased.

The Cape Girardeau County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

Later, it was determined that a theft had occurred on scene.

An investigation was initiated and is ongoing.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has been eliminated as suspects.

