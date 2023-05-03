Investigation underway over theft from dead person in Cape Girardeau
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a theft.
On April 18, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. Lorimier Street to check on a subject.
That person was found deceased.
The Cape Girardeau County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.
Later, it was determined that a theft had occurred on scene.
An investigation was initiated and is ongoing.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department has been eliminated as suspects.
