Hermann dedicates May 3 as ‘Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith Day’

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HERMANN, Mo. (KMOV) -- The town of Hermann, Mo, is coming together to honor a fallen officer.

The town proclaimed Wednesday, May 3, as “Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith Day.” Griffith was shot and killed while trying to arrest an armed man with outstanding warrants at a gas station in March.

Another officer, Adam Sullentrup, was shot in the head in the incident. He is getting treatment at Craig Hospital in Colorado. Hermann will honor Sullentrup with his own day next Monday.

