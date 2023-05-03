Heartland Votes

Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for Cape Girardeau County Jail expansion

The jail administrator tell us, he's got inmates sleeping on the floor and cell doors that...
The jail administrator tell us, he's got inmates sleeping on the floor and cell doors that won't lock.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held to celebrate an up coming expansion and renovation projects in Jackson.

The event is to celebrate the Cape Girardeau County Jail addition and the 1908 Courthouse renovation.

It will be held at 11 a.m. at on Tuesday, May 9 at the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office.

The expansion project at the jail is expected to be finished by December 31, 2024.

The jail is actually two buildings combined into one. The older section is more than 40 years old and, what’s called the new section, is more than 20 years old.

In past conversations with Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, she said both buildings need repairs, from toilets that don’t flush to security and cells doors that don’t lock.

She believes this expansion will help the county for years to come.

Once the work is finished at the old courthouse, all offices now in the county administration building at 1 Barton Square will be moved into the renovated building except for the offices of county recorder of deeds, county assessor and county collector. This projected is expected to be finished in summer 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police investigate an incident in the area of S. Park and William Street in Cape...
Stabbing investigation underway in Cape Girardeau; suspect in custody
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
All lanes of I-55 are closed on a 27-mile stretch of I-55 in Illinois due to multiple crashes...
Majority of vehicles involved, stranded in I-55 crash that killed 7 to be released Wednesday
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Autopsy: Stab wounds to heart, lungs killed Cash App founder

Latest News

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its 2023 inductees, which includes Kennett,...
Sheryl Crow to be inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Captain Ivan LaGrand passed away on December 1, 2021 after a brief battle with COVID-19.
Memorial ceremony to be held to honor former Cape Girardeau Fire Captain
Would you know what to do if you drove into a dust cloud?
What to do if caught driving in dust storm, other hazardous conditions
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 5/3
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 5/3