Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for Cape Girardeau County Jail expansion

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held to celebrate an up coming expansion and renovation projects in Jackson.

The event is to celebrate the Cape Girardeau County Jail addition and the 1908 Courthouse renovation.

It will be held at 11 a.m. at on Tuesday, May 9 at the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office.

The expansion project at the jail is expected to be finished by December 31, 2024.

The jail is actually two buildings combined into one. The older section is more than 40 years old and, what’s called the new section, is more than 20 years old.

In past conversations with Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, she said both buildings need repairs, from toilets that don’t flush to security and cells doors that don’t lock.

She believes this expansion will help the county for years to come.

Once the work is finished at the old courthouse, all offices now in the county administration building at 1 Barton Square will be moved into the renovated building except for the offices of county recorder of deeds, county assessor and county collector. This projected is expected to be finished in summer 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.