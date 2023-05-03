Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear and First Lady invite artists to contribute to Team Kentucky Gallery

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are inviting Kentuckians to lend their artistic talents to the Team Kentucky Gallery.

The Gallery is located in a main hall of the state Capitol in Frankfort. According to a release, the Beshears believe there is no better place than the Capitol to highlight Kentuckians’ voices as represented through art.

Selected artworks will be displayed for a six-month rotation in the Capitol and the Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery, where the artists can provide additional information. After each rotation, the artworks will be returned to the artists. The current rotation runs until June 30. The next rotation will begin on July 1 and run until December 31.

The deadline to submit artwork for consideration for the Fall 2023 exhibit is Friday, June 2. Artworks will be selected by the second week of June, and artists will be notified shortly thereafter. You can submit photos of artwork using the application the gallery’s website.

Art submissions must follow these requirements:

  • Artists may submit one original artwork for consideration.
  • Artworks must be a minimum size of 18-by-20 inches, including frame, and cannot exceed 48 inches in width. The maximum allowable depth is 4 inches, and the maximum weight is 25 pounds.
  • Artworks should be framed if practicable.
  • Artworks can be landscape, portrait or abstract.
  • The following information should be included with submission: artist name; address, including city and county; phone number; email; title of artwork; and artwork size, including frame. Artists can also include the URL if they have a website displaying their art.
  • Artists also can note whether the artwork is for sale. Artworks will not be sold as part of the Team Kentucky Gallery, but interested buyers will be able to contact artists for information about a sale once the artwork is returned.

